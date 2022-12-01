Gujarat Elections: PM Modi to hold 50 km long roadshow in Ahmedabad today

After a gap of two days, Prime Minister will once again return to the election campaign trail and this time with a three-hour-long mega roadshow spanning across 16 assembly constituencies for the second phase of State Assembly elections.

According to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), this mega show will cover more than 50 km starting from the Naroda Gam and ending at Gandhinagar South constituency.

The Prime Minister's roadshow is likely to begin at 3:30 pm in the afternoon and is expected to go on till 6:30 pm this evening with PM Modi making at least 35 stops at the memorials of prominent personalities including Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on the way.

This road show by the Prime Minister is expected to pass through 16 assembly constituencies that go into polls in the second phase of the election on December 5.

Thakkarbapanagar, Bapunagar, Nikol, Amraiwadi, Maninagar, Danilimbda, Jamalpur Khadia, Elisbridge, Vejalpur, Ghatlodia, Naranpur, Sabarmati are some of the constituencies that the Prime Minister will cover in his roadshow.

BJP's chief ministerial candidate Bhupendra Patel is contesting from the Ghatlodia seat.

Interestingly, while the Prime Minister canvases for the second phase of the election, the voting for the first phase of the Gujarat election is underway.

Prime Minister has been Gujarat's longest-serving chief minister from 2001 till 2014.

In the 2017 Gujarat polls, the BJP's tally stopped at 99 seats out of a total of 182 seats. The party has been in power for the last 27 years with being the longest-serving chief minister of the state.

This time, the party under the leadership of PM Modi, Amit Shah and CR Paatil is aiming at getting its highest seat tally exceeding 140.

The state has been a BJP stronghold for a long and the party has set its sights on returning to power for the seventh term.

The state of Gujarat which has 182 assemblies goes into polls in two phases on December 1 and 5. The results of the polls will be out on December 8.

