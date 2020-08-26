Record 3,371 cases push Odisha's Covid-19 tally to 87,602; toll at 441

registered its



highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as 3,371 more people tested positive for the infection, while 13 fresh fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 441, a health official said.

The new cases were reported in all the 30 districts, while the fatalities were registered in seven, he said.

As many as 2,053 cases were detected in quarantine centres, while 1,318 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing, the official said.

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, reported the highest number of new cases at 547, followed by 357 in Cuttack and 196 in Ganjam. Eleven of the 30 districts registered more than 100 fresh infections each, he said.

The state had registered its previous highest-single day spike of 2,993 new cases on August 22, the official said.

Sundergarh and Sambalpur districts reported three fresh fatalities each, while Cuttack and Ganjam registered two deaths each, and one patient each from Keonjhar, Puri and Khurda districts succumbed to the infection, he said.

Ganjam accounted for 183 of the 441 COVID-19 deaths reported in so far, followed by 56 in Khurda, the official said, adding 53 patients have died due to other ailments so far.

The fresh infections have pushed the number of active cases in the state to 27,638, while 59,470 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

has so far tested 14,85,167 samples for COVID- 19, including 63,209 on Tuesday, the official added.

