Reduce avoidable wastage of vaccines, Harsh Vardhan tells Rajasthan govt

Taking serious note of reports of wastage of Covid vaccine in some Rajasthan districts, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday asked the state's Health Minister Raghu Sharma to optimise vaccine utilisation and reduce avoidable wastage.
"I would like to bring to your kind attention the few media stories about high vaccine wastage in some of the districts of Rajasthan. In almost all districts, vaccine wastage is more than the national average which is less than one per cent. Further, the media article has also highlighted that more than 500 vials of Covid-19 vaccines were found in waste bins of 35 Covid vaccination centres in the state," he said in a letter to Sharma.
Harsh Vardhan also asked his state counterpart to look into the issue of vaccine wastage on priority, especially in the high wastage districts as well to investigate the case of vials being found in waste bins.
"I would request you to advise all concerned state/district officials to ensure sufficient planning to optimise vaccine utilisation and reduce avoidable wastage. I am confident that under your guidance, the state shall take all necessary actions to monitor the vaccine usage, including the wastage and ensure smooth implementation of Covid-19 vaccination drive," he said.
