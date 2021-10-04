Reeta Vasishta appointed new legislative secretary in Law Ministry

-
-
Senior Indian Legal Service officer Reeta Vasishta has been appointed as the new legislative secretary in the Law Ministry.
Vasishta was so far an additional secretary in the Legislative Department of the ministry and she assumed her new responsibility on Monday.
The post of legislative secretary was lying vacant since early May following the death of G Narayan Raju due to COVID-19.
Following Raju's demise, Law Secretary Anup Mendiratta was holding the additional charge of the legislative department.
Considered the top draftsperson of the government, the legislative secretary is responsible for drafting and clearing key legislative proposals before they are introduced in Parliament.
"Hearty congratulations to Dr Reeta Vasishta on being appointed as Secretary, Legislative Department, Ministry of Law & Justice, Govt of India. My best wishes to her, and looking forward to work together as a team," Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted.
