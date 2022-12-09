JUST IN
NGT slaps compensation of Rs 50 cr on Mizoram for improper waste management
Chirag Paswan raises issue of 'rising' crimes against Dalits in Bihar in LS
Business Standard

HM Amit Shah to meet Maha, Karnataka CMs on Dec 14 over boundary row: NCP

Shah will meet the CMs of Maharashtra and Karnataka to soothe tempers on the state boundary dispute, says NCP leader Amol Kolhe

Topics
Amit Shah | border dispute

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Amit Shah in Baramula
Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will meet the chief ministers of Maharashtra and Karnataka here on December 14 to soothe tempers on the border dispute between the two states, NCP leader Amol Kolhe said here on Friday.

Kolhe was speaking to reporters after a delegation of parliamentarians of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) -- Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition -- met Shah to air their grievances on the border dispute.

The MVA delegation also complained to Shah about the insulting references to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari and some other BJP leaders.

"The home minister gave us a patient hearing and assured the MVA parliamentarians that he will call chief ministers of Maharashtra and Karnataka on December 14 and work towards finding a cordial solution to the issue," Kolhe, the Lok Sabha member from Shirur in Maharashtra, told reporters here.

On Thursday, the MVA parliamentarians had written to Shah warning that the Karnataka-Maharashtra border row had reached a stage where it could erupt into full-blown violence and had sought his personal intervention.

In a letter to Shah, they claimed that "high-handed" actions by Karnataka had "hurt the sentiments" of the Marathi-speaking people in the border districts at a time the matter was in the Supreme Court.

Kolhe said the MVA delegation also sought strict action against those leaders and constitutional authorities who had made insulting references to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The Karnataka-Maharashta border row escalated into violence after vehicles from both states were attacked and damaged in Belgaon and Pune.

Since its creation on May 1, 1960, Maharashtra has claimed that 865 villages, including Belgaon (now Belgavi), Karwar and Nippani, should be merged into Maharashtra. Karnataka, however, has refused to part with its territory.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Amit Shah

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 16:59 IST

`
