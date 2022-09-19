Rescue Indian workers duped into bonded labour in Myanmar, CPI urges Centre

Workers hailing from Tamil Nadu were duped on the pretext of job offers and forced into bonded labour in Myanmar, the said on Monday and urged Prime Minister to take immediate steps to rescue them.

After falsely promising job opportunities in Thailand, Tamil Nadu workers were taken by unscrupulous elements to Myawaddy in and they were forced into bonded labour there, the party said citing social media accounts.

In a statement, the Left party's State Secretary R Mutharasan said such workers faced torture in and their families back home are distressed.

Steps should be taken on a war-footing by the Union government to bring them back home, he urged Modi. Also, the Centre should provide them domestic job opportunities. He alleged that workers faced the agony of seeking employment abroad as the BJP-led Centre has deceived the people on its promise of providing 2 crore job opportunities every year.

