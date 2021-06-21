World Coronavirus Update: Argentina reports 10,395 new cases of Covid-19

-
Argentina reported 10,395 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 4,268,789, as well as another 301 deaths, for a total of 89,043, the Ministry of Health said.
The ministry also stated that so far, 3,890,213 patients have recovered from the disease and that there are 289,533 active cases.
According to the ministry, 7,366 people are currently hospitalized in intensive care units, with bed occupancy at 72.5 percent nationwide.
To date, 18,175,234 doses of vaccine have been administered, and 14,483,723 people have received the first dose while 3,691,511 have been fully vaccinated.
Argentina is continuing to enforce social distancing measures to try to contain the spread of the virus. The measures will last until Friday.
