Reserve Bank of India cautions against frauds in the name of KYC updation

-
ALSO READ
CU-CET 2021: Admission process underway in 12 Central universities
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Inflation outlook uncertain, says RBI guv
RBI MPC highlights: 2nd wave has moderated; expect demand to pick up
T Rabi Sankar takes over as RBI deputy governor, has a tenure of 3 years
Central Board of Reserve Bank of India reviews current economic situation
-
Banking regulator Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday cautioned people not to share account login details, personal information, copies of KYC documents, card information, PIN, password and OTP with unidentified persons or agencies.
"Such details should not be shared through unverified/unauthorised websites or applications. In case they receive any such requests, customers are requested to get in touch with their bank/branch," said the RBI.
The central bank has been receiving complaints about customers falling prey to frauds being perpetrated in the name of KYC updation.
The usual modus operandi in such cases include receipt of unsolicited communication, like calls, SMSs and emails by customer urging him/her to share certain personal details, account/login details/card information, PIN and OTP or install some unauthorised/unverified application for KYC updation using a link provided in the communication.
Such communications are also reported to carry threats of account freeze/block/closure. Once customer shares information over call/message/unauthorised application, fraudsters get access to customer's account and defraud him/her.
"It is also clarified that while the regulated entities are required to undertake periodic updation of KYC, the process of periodic updation of KYC has been simplified to a large extent," said the RBI.
"Regulated entities have been advised that in respect of customer accounts where periodic updation of KYC is due and pending as on date, no restrictions on operations of such account will be imposed till December 31 for this reason alone unless warranted under instructions of any regulator/enforcement agency/court of law.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU