JUST IN
Govt alone cannot be successful, people's participation needed: PM Modi
Retail auto sales down 5% in December, two-wheelers major drag: FADA
Twitter account suspended due to hacking: Kantara actor Kishore Kumar G
World's first palm-leaf manuscript museum comes up in Thiruvananthapuram
6 pilgrims killed, 16 injured in road accident in Karnataka's Belagavi
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes in UP, to enter Haryana in the evening
Goa govt imposes Sec 144 in the vicinity of newly inaugurated Mopa airport
India a country with rich culture, has bright future: Karnataka CM
Goa's Mopa airport, named after Manohar Parrikar, to start domestic ops
Freezing cold in Delhi as city logs season's lowest temperature of 3 deg C
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
India records 188 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; active tally drops to 2,554
icon-arrow-left
UP CM orders officials to provide power subsidy to boost economic growth
Business Standard

First flight lands at Manohar International Airport in Goa from Hyderabad

The first passenger flight arrived at the Manohar International Airport in Goa from Hyderabad on Thursday, marking the commencement of operations at the new facility in the coastal state

Topics
Goa | Hyderabad | Goa airport

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Goa airport
Photo: Narendra Modi Twitter

The first passenger flight arrived at the Manohar International Airport in Goa from Hyderabad on Thursday, marking the commencement of operations at the new facility in the coastal state.

The IndiGo flight from Hyderabad landed at 9 am at the new airport located at Mopa in North Goa district, airport officials said.

Union Minister Shripad Naik and Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte were present to welcome the passengers at the terminal building of the airport.

Naik and Khaunte also presented symbolic dummy boarding passes to passengers scheduled to travel to Hyderabad in another IndiGo flight, the first one to take off from the new airport in Goa on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the first phase of the new airport on December 11, 2022.

The airport has been named after late Manohar Parrikar, the former defence minister who had also served as the chief minister of Goa.

With Mopa, Goa has got another international airport which is located 50 km apart from the south Goa-based Dabolim facility, operated as a civil enclave in the Indian Navy's air station INS Hansa.

The first phase of the Rs 2,870 crore Mopa airport project will cater to around 44 lakh passengers per annum, which can be expanded to a saturation capacity of 33 MPPA, an official earlier said.

The airport has been built on the theme of sustainable infrastructure and has a solar power plant, green buildings, LED lights on the runway, rainwater harvesting, state-of-the-art sewage treatment plant with recycling facilities, among other such facilities.

It has adopted some of the best-in-class technologies like 3-D Monolithic Precast buildings, StabilRoad, Robomatic Hollow precast walls, and 5G compatible IT infrastructure.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Goa

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 11:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU