Residents suffer heavy losses due to waterlogging, heavy rains in Gujarat

Gujarat is witnessing heavy rain since the onset of the monsoon season and the rainfall has wreaked havoc in several parts of the state, including Ahmedabad - the city that has not seen such a rainfall in last 20 years. It rained more than 500 mm in a single day here.
People have suffered losses and damages worth in lakhs and crores due to waterlogging and rains, and are either blaming the government or are hoping for some aid from the government.
Pradeep Kanojia, an electric shop owner in Ahmedabad, told IANS thais his shop got submerged in water after the heavy rainfall.
According to Kanojia, there was severe waterlogging outside the boundary wall of the complex, where his and nine other shops are located. The wall collapsed and all the water rushed into the complex, submerging the shops.
"I have a small shop so I don't have any kind of insurance. My shop was under water for more than 24 hours. No officials came to visit us at that time, or they did not help us. Then Congress worker Rajesh Patel helped us with the JCB machine. A BJP person helped with a pumping machine. And now, the civic body's officials have visited us today (Wednesday). Our complex chairman and secretary are initiating the repair work (of the wall and other damages), which would cost them Rs 8 to 10 lakhs. I have lost goods worth Rs 4 to 5 lakhs individually. I also do repair work for electronics items; I lost those goods of my customers too," he elaborated.
"We were trying to recover from the losses we had during the lockdowns, then this inflation, and now rain. It will take two to three years for us to recover. We badly need some government help, we are facing this situation only because of the negligence of the civic body. We hope that the government will provide some help as elections are approaching," Kanojia expressed.
Jayendra Tanna, President of Gujarat Traders Federation, has said, "Government has a policy to give relief to the affected small businesses because of such natural calamity."
"A committee under the chairmanship of Collector has to be formed to assess the loss as soon as possible," Ahmedabad Chamber of Commerce Welfare Foundation has demanded.
--IANS
asmita/shs
