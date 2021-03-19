Saradha scam: TMC leader Madan Mitra deposes before Enforcement Directorate

-
Senior TMC leader and former
West Bengal minister Madan Mitra on Friday deposed before Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials here in connection with the probe into Saradha chit fund scam.
Mitra, who has been fielded by the party from Kamarhati assembly constituency for the upcoming assembly polls, was, in the past, arrested by the CBI for his alleged involvement in the case, and later granted bail.
"I was asked by the ED to appear before its officials today. I will continue to cooperate with the investigation," the TMC candidate said.
The agency, probing the money-laundering aspect of the multi-crore Saradha scam, has also sent notices to former IPS officers Surajit Kar Purkayashtha and Rajat Majumdar.
Sources in the ED said both of them have been asked to depose before agency officials next week.
Majumdar, the former DGP of West Bengal, was earlier apprehended by the CBI in the chit fund case. The Calcutta High Court later granted him bail.
Purakyastha, currently the state security adviser in West Bengal, had apparently attended several meetings organised by the now-defunct company.
The Saradha group is said to have defrauded thousands of investors by means of fraudulent schemes floated by it.
