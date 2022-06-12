'Return to public life soon': Mamata prays for Sonia's recovery

-
Expressing concern over Congress president Sonia Gandhi's hospitalisation, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday prayed for her early recovery.
Gandhi was admitted to the Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi for treatment of COVID-related issues.
"Just learnt that senior Congress leader Mrs Sonia Gandhi has been hospitalized due to covid. All of us pray for her early recovery and return to public life soon. May God bless you, Soniaji. Regards (sic)," Banerjee tweeted.
Gandhi's condition is stable and she will be kept at the hospital for observation, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said.
