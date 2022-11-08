JUST IN
CM Stalin writes to Centre for release of 15 fishermen arrested by SL navy
Rise in crime since Nitish Kumar's alliance with RJD, says Sushil Modi
Fadnavis directs GST officials to work with cyber dept to curb frauds
Big shoes to fill after CJI U U Lalit, says Justice D Y Chandrachud
UP govt suggests CBI probe into admission irregularities to AYUSH colleges
EAM S Jaishankar arrives in Moscow for two-day visit, to meet Sergey Lavrov
'50% ceiling in reservation only for SC/ST, OBC': SC in EWS quota verdict
10% quota in education a ray of hope for backward upper caste: Bommai
As assembly polls loom in Karnataka, CM Bommai woos coastal voters
Congress leaders prepare for Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan next month
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Fadnavis directs GST officials to work with cyber dept to curb frauds
Business Standard

Rise in crime since Nitish Kumar's alliance with RJD, says Sushil Modi

'The crime graph took a huge spike in Bihar ever since Nitish Kumar joined hands with the RJD and formed the government'

Topics
Sushil Modi | Nitish Kumar | rjd

IANS  |  Patna 

sushil modi

BJP's Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday slammed the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government for the rising cases of crime in the state.

"The crime graph took a huge spike in Bihar ever since Nitish Kumar joined hands with the RJD and formed the government... RJD is a party where criminals were given shelter in the past. Leaders like Raj Ballabh Yadav of Nawada, former MLA of Bhojpur district Arun Yadav, former minister Kartikeya Singh and others are involved in various criminal cases," Modi said.

He visited Arrah on Monday to meet the family members of Hari Ji Gupta, a prominent jeweller of the city.

Gupta was kidnapped and killed in Arrah district a few days ago and the accused later dumped the body on under construction Patna-Buxar four lane road at Rani Sagar-Kanheli village.

"I firmly believe that it was the handiwork of criminals of an organised gang. He was a big jeweller of the city and the criminals realised that this matter must become a big issue if kidnapping would be proven," Modi said.

Raj Ballabh Yadav is lodged in jail allegedly for raping a minor girl.

"Arun Yadav was also absconding for the last one and a half years in a criminal case and he recently surrendered at a court Now, he is doing Janata Darbar in Arrah Sadar hospital everyday. Kartikeya Singh is facing the charge of kidnapping and not getting bail in it. Still, he was seen campaigning for RJD candidate Neelam Devi," Modi said.

--IANS

ajk/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sushil Modi

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 07:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU