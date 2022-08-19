Bihar: RJD minister accuses BJP's Sushil Modi of land grab, probe to begin

-
While the BJP is attacking Bihar's Nitish Kumar government ever since they have lost power, new RJD Minister Ramanand Yadav, who is perceived as 'Bahubali' (strongman), hit back on Friday, accusing its senior party leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi of being the biggest 'bahubali' in the state.
Sushil Modi grabbed the lands of the Christian community in Patna's Lodipur locality and in Khetan market, Yadav alleged, demanding a probe into his property in Bihar.
"Sushil Kumar Modi is the biggest Dabang and Bahubali leader of Bihar. He grabbed lands in Lodipur and Khetan market. I will not let him go. We will investigate the properties registered in the names of his wife, brother and brother's wife and himself," he said.
"There are two persons owning the land in Lodipur and one of its owners is living in Delhi. He won the case in Delhi. Still, Sushil Modi, while staying as Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, forcibly grabbed the land of the Christian family and registered it in the name of Mahavir Modi's wife and his own wife. There was a teacher training institute in the premises. That institute was closed now and a building was constructed. We will investigate that land," Yadav said.
Sushil Modi also grabbed land in Khetan Market which also belongs to a Christian family, he alleged, adding that the BJP leader lost the case in Patna High Court.
