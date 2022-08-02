JUST IN

RJD chief Lalu Prasad to soon go to Singapore for kidney transplant

Sudhir Kumar Sinha, Lalu Prasad's lawayer has moved an application pertaining to renewal of his client's passport in the special CBI court of Justice Mahesh Kumar in Patna.

IANS  |  Patna 
With the special CBI court allowing renewal of his passport on Tuesday, deck is almost clear for RJD chief Lalu Prasad to go to Singapore for undergoing kidney transplant.

Earlier, Lalu Prasad, who is convicted in the fodder scam, filed an application for the renewal of passport in the special CBI court of Ranchi and the court had already allowed the same on June 14.

Lalu Prasad is suffering from multiple diseases, including severe infections in kidney lung, diabetes, blood pressure.

Lalu Prasad has been consulting with the doctors of Singapore for the last one year.

At present, both kidneys of the leader are damaged (more than 75 per cent), leading to other complications related to liver, heart, lungs, among others.

Recently, during his stay in Patna at his wife Rabri Devi's residence at 10 circular road, he sustained a fracture in the shoulder and was airlifted to Delhi for treatment in AIIMS, Delhi.

--IANS

ajk/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 02 2022. 17:18 IST

