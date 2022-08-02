JUST IN

Scientists have isolated monkeypox, possible to develop vaccine: Mandaviya
Kerala records fifth monkeypox case, 21 immediate contacts isolated
US hopes India to address small trade barriers in soyabean exports
Notices issued to 3 Chinese mobile companies for tax evasion: FM Sitharaman
India, Maldives ink six agreements to broad-base ties in key areas
CAG finds 'irregularities' in Odisha forest dept's plantation activities
Fifth case of monkeypox reported from Kerala man who returned from UAE
Delhi's first monkeypox patient recovers, discharged from hospital
SC seeks Centre, CVC response on pleas challenging ED head's extension
PM Modi holds talks with visiting Maldivian President Mohamed Solih
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Kerala records fifth monkeypox case, 21 immediate contacts isolated

Business Standard

Scientists have isolated monkeypox, possible to develop vaccine: Mandaviya

Upon being asked in the Rajya Sabha about the progress of vaccines for the disease, the Health Minister said that studies are still being conducted to find proper vaccination for the disease.

Topics
Mansukh Lal Mandaviya | Vaccine | ICMR

IANS  |  New Delhi 
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (PTI Photo)
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (PTI Photo)

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday informed the Upper House that scientists have isolated the monkeypox virus and a vaccine, like that for Covid-19, might be developed.

While replying to a question regarding the steps taken to create awareness about monkeypox, he said: "Monkeypox has been isolated by our scientists and ICMR has also floated an 'expression of interest'. Like it was done during the time of Covid. On the basis of that, our scientists who come forward should be given an isolated virus so that its vaccine can be developed."

Upon being asked in the Rajya Sabha about the progress of vaccines for the disease, the Health Minister said that studies are still being conducted to find proper vaccination for the disease.

Only contact tracing and vaccinating people who were in close contact with a disease carrier are required and there is no need for countrywide vaccination for this disease. Scientists have isolated the monkeypox virus and will also develop a vaccine in India, he added.

According to the minister, monkeypox is not a new disease in India and in the world. Since 1970, many cases have been reported from Africa. The World Health Organization (WHO) has paid special attention to this infection. India has also started monitoring the cases.

On the steps taken to create awareness about monkeypox, Mandaviya said that the government has set up a task force and steps are also being taken to increase awareness about the disease.

He urged the people not to panic as the central government has been working in coordination with the state governments to contain the virus.

"When cases started appearing in the world, India had already started preparations. Before the first case appeared in Kerala, we had issued guidelines to all the states. We have also written to the governments at the international level that the screening report of the travellers should also be sent to us.

"If someone in the family has had monkeypox, then keeping a distance from him for 12-13 days can prevent the infection. With vigilance we can control it", Mandaviya said.

Speaking about Kerala, where the first case of monkeypox was reported, Mandaviya said: "If the government of Kerala needs any kind of help from the central government, it will be done. Still, the expert team of the central government is guiding the state government from time to time."

--IANS

avr/sks/bg

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Mansukh Lal Mandaviya

First Published: Tue, August 02 2022. 15:35 IST

`
.