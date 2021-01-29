RJD president Lalu Prasad's bail petition in Dumka case to come up today

-
ALSO READ
Lalu's health stable, does not face any medical risks: J'khand prisons dept
Lalu Prasad shifted to RIMS director's residence amid Covid-19 fear
Lalu's bail hearing deferred to Nov 27; release expectations delayed
Bihar has become 'Lalumay': Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tej Pratap Yadav
RJD chief Lalu gets bail in Chaibasa treasury case, to remain in jail
-
The hearing in the bail petition of
jailed RJD president Lalu Prasad in connection with a case of fodder scam is listed in the Jharkhand High Court for Friday, his lawyer said Thursday.
The bench of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh will hear his bail plea in the Dumka treasury embezzlement case of the fodder scam on January 29.
Prasad's lawyer Devarshi Mandal said that the RJD leader has already acquired bail in the three cases of the multi- crore rupees fodder scam and if his bail plea is allowed Friday he would be released from jail.
Earlier on January 25, a report was submitted to the High Court on behalf of Prasad giving details that he has already completed more than half of the jail term awarded by a CBI court in the case and made a request for early hearing in the Dumka treasury matter.
The court accepted the plea and fixed January 29 for taking up the matter.
The septuagenarianleader was air-lifted to the Delhi AIIMS last week following reports of deterioration in his health.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU