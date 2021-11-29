RJD supremo Lalu Yadav being treated for blood sugar level: son Tejashwi

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader on Sunday informed that his father and party supremo is undergoing treatment with blood sugar level fluctuating.

"He ( chief Lalu Prasad Yadav) complained of fever and weakness on November 26. He was taken to AIIMS, Delhi. He is undergoing treatment. His sugar level is fluctuating," Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly, told reporters in Patna.

was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical science (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Friday after he complained of fever.

The chief had returned to Bihar last month after over 3 years.

The Jharkhand High Court, earlier in April, granted bail to Yadav.

The former Bihar Chief Minister, who was earlier undergoing treatment at Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences for two years, was shifted to AIIMS, New Delhi in January.

