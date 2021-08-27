RKS Bhadauria expressed satisfaction over infra build-up in east: Official

Underscoring the increasing importance of Eastern Air Command in the country's overall mechanism, Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria has expressed satisfaction over the build-up and fortification of in the region, an official said on Friday.

The CAS, who was on a two-day visit to the Eastern Air Command (EAC) headquarters in Shillong for a conference, urged the commanders to enthuse the younger air warriors to put their training and skills to full use in their assignments, the spokesperson said.

"While addressing the commanders, the CAS highlighted the increasing importance of Eastern Air Command in the overall strategic perspective.

"He expressed satisfaction at the build-up and strengthening of capability and at various stations including Advanced Landing Grounds (ALGs) in the eastern sector," the official said.

The two-day conference, which ended on Friday, reviewed the progress of operational goals set for the command and discussed ways and means to optimise the full-spectrum combat readiness, he added.

