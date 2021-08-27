RKS Bhadauria expressed satisfaction over infra build-up in east: Official

-
ALSO READ
IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria embarks on a 5-day visit to France
AI can bring enormous changes in way wars are fought: IAF chief Bhadauria
Indian Air Force chief RKS Bhadauria reaches Israel on official visit
IAF formally inducts Rafale into 101 Squadron of Eastern Air Command
Rajnath Singh speaks to Vice Air Chief over explosions at Jammu IAF base
-
Underscoring the increasing importance of Eastern Air Command in the country's overall defence mechanism, Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria has expressed satisfaction over the build-up and fortification of infrastructure in the region, an official said on Friday.
The CAS, who was on a two-day visit to the Eastern Air Command (EAC) headquarters in Shillong for a conference, urged the commanders to enthuse the younger air warriors to put their training and skills to full use in their assignments, the defence spokesperson said.
"While addressing the commanders, the CAS highlighted the increasing importance of Eastern Air Command in the overall strategic perspective.
"He expressed satisfaction at the build-up and strengthening of capability and infrastructure at various stations including Advanced Landing Grounds (ALGs) in the eastern sector," the official said.
The two-day conference, which ended on Friday, reviewed the progress of operational goals set for the command and discussed ways and means to optimise the full-spectrum combat readiness, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU