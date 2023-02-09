RS Chairman rejects suspension notices on Adani row, AAP stages walkout

-
ALSO READ
Vice President Dhankhar praises India's 'exceptional' human resources
Vice-President Dhankhar to host dinner for Rajya Sabha floor leaders today
Houses adjourned to stop Oppn from raising Adani issue, says Jairam Ramesh
BJP MP Surendra Singh Nagar faces flak from RS Chairman Dhankhar in RS
10 yrs of Nirbhaya case: DCW wants Parliament to discuss women's safety
-
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday rejected the suspension notice given under rule 267 by Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh and Bharat Rashtra Samithi's K. Keshav Rao, following which the AAP staged a walkout.
Sanjay Singh said all the notices were rejected and alleged that the government was stalling the discussion on Adani row.
He had demanded suspension of business under rule 267 on Wednesday too, but the notice was rejected by the chair after which the AAP staged a walkout.
The notice said that the public sector banks and LIC have lost money in the Adani Group case after the Hindenburg report surfaced.
On Wednesday, Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of Opposition, attacked the Central government over the demand for a probe by the joint parliamentary committee in the Adani case even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seated in the House.
Kharge said, "There should be a joint parliamentary committee probe in the Adani row... when the government is not afraid of anything then constitute a JPC."
--IANS
miz/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 12:43 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU