JUST IN
Bombay High Court rejects Godrej plea challenging land acquisition
Vistara announces launch of Mumbai-Mauritius flight service from Mar 26
Pak drone spotted near IB in Punjab, returns after BSF troops open fire
PM Modi to inaugurate Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow tomorrow
SC to hear plea seeking probe into Adani-Hindenburg issue on Friday
Air pollution rises to alarming level in Guwahati, several flights diverted
Twitter Blue plans announced in India: Pay Rs 900 per month for blue tick
ED makes fresh arrest in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
NSE phone tapping case: Delhi HC grants bail to Chitra Ramkrishna
G20: Two-day Urban-20 City Sherpas' meet begins in Ahmedabad today
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Bombay High Court rejects Godrej plea challenging land acquisition
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

RS Chairman rejects suspension notices on Adani row, AAP stages walkout

Sanjay Singh said all the notices were rejected and alleged that the government was stalling the discussion on Adani row

Topics
Adani Group | Aam Aadmi Party | Rajya Sabha

IANS  |  New Delhi 

MPs of AAP and BRS stage a protest demanding joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into Adani row following Hindenburg's report during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (PTI)
MPs of AAP and BRS stage a protest demanding joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into Adani row following Hindenburg's report during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (PTI)

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday rejected the suspension notice given under rule 267 by Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh and Bharat Rashtra Samithi's K. Keshav Rao, following which the AAP staged a walkout.

Sanjay Singh said all the notices were rejected and alleged that the government was stalling the discussion on Adani row.

He had demanded suspension of business under rule 267 on Wednesday too, but the notice was rejected by the chair after which the AAP staged a walkout.

The notice said that the public sector banks and LIC have lost money in the Adani Group case after the Hindenburg report surfaced.

On Wednesday, Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of Opposition, attacked the Central government over the demand for a probe by the joint parliamentary committee in the Adani case even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seated in the House.

Kharge said, "There should be a joint parliamentary committee probe in the Adani row... when the government is not afraid of anything then constitute a JPC."

--IANS

miz/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Adani Group

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 12:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU