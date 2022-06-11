RS polls: BJP suspends Rajasthan MLA Shobha Rani for cross-voting

-
ALSO READ
Using citizens as human shields common in Russian disinformation: US DoS
Bharat Biotech asked to provide more data on Covaxin for below 12-year-olds
IPL 2022 Delhi Capitals: Squad, full schedule and playing 11 prediction
Major risks of crypto - money laundering and terror financing: Sitharaman
Covid-19: New Omicron patient in Delhi asymptomatic, complains of weakness
-
The disciplinary committee of the BJP has suspended Rajasthan MLA Shobha Rani for cross-voting in favour of Congress candidate Pramod Tiwari in Rajya Sabha elections and sought her reply for defying the party's whip.
In a letter written to the MLA by Om Pathak, Member Secretary, Central Disciplinary Committee of the BJP, the party said it has suspended the MLA with immediate effect with enquiry pending after taking inputs from the Rajasthan unit including state president Satish Poonia.
The BJP has sought an explanation from Rani as to why she decided to defy the party whip. If she fails to reply, she would be stripped of primary membership of the party, according to the letter.
Congress candidate Pramod Tiwari who was with 30 votes managed to win the third Rajya Sabha seat from Rajasthan after Ranee voted for him.
The Congress won three Rajya Sabha seats in the elections in Rajasthan on Friday while the BJP bagged one seat.
Congress candidates had fielded Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Surjewala, and Pramod Tiwari while BJP's Ghanshyam Tiwari and media baron Subhash Chandra, as an independent, were in the fray for four vacant seats. Citing fears of cross-voting, the Congress had sequestered its MLAs in a resort in Udaipur.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot alleged that the BJP attempted to indulge in horse trading but it did not succeed.
"As I had said, we will win all 3 seats. Everyone knew Congress had full votes and BJP did not. Then why did they even nominate candidates? This means they wanted to indulge in horse trading which could not happen here," Gehlot said.
Polling took place for 16 vacant seats in Rajya Sabha in Rajasthan, Haryana, Karnataka and Maharashtra on Friday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU