Rupani invites American firms to invest in Gujarat; pitches for cooperation

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday pitched for close cooperation with the US in giving impetus to startups and asserted that the rich diaspora of Gujaratis in America was a testimony of growing mutual trust between the two countries.
Addressing the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum through video conferencing, Rupani said Gujarat's 'sister state' agreements with New Jersey and Delaware announced a new era of enhanced and increased collaboration between "our two countries."
He asserted that the growing investment of US industries in Gujarat and a rich diaspora of Gujaratis in the USA is a testimony of "our growing mutual trust".
"I propose formalizing the startup engagement programme and appointing a nodal officer to facilitate investment by American companies in Gujarat. We want to grow with the US together," he said.
"USA and India are one. Borders do not exist between us. The growing investment of US industries in Gujarat and a rich diaspora of Gujaratis in the USA is a testimony of our growing mutual trust," Rupani said.
