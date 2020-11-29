Russia registers 26,683 coronavirus cases in past 24 hours; tally at 2.2 mn

has registered 26,683 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 2,269,316, the federal response centre said on Sunday.

"In the past 24 hours, has confirmed 26,683 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 5,901 (22.1 per cent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response centre said, adding that the case count has reached 2,269,316.

Moscow has confirmed 6,798 new cases over the given period. The Russian capital was followed by Saint Petersburg with 3,701 cases and the Moscow region with 1,069 new cases.

The response centre said that Russia's COVID-19 death toll increased by 459 to 39,527 over the past day.

As many as 21,987 patients were confirmed to have recovered, bringing the total to 1,761,457.

