Business Standard

Russia reports 5,205 new coronavirus cases, tally now at 1,020,310

Russia registered 5,205 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing its caseload to 1,020,310, the country's Covid-19 response center said

IANS  |  Moscow 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

Russia registered 5,205 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing its caseload to 1,020,310, the country's COVID-19 response center said.

Meanwhile, 110 new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 17,759, the center said in a statement on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 671 new cases, bringing its tally of infections to 265,737.

According to the statement, 838,126 patients have recovered from the disease so far, including 5,379 over the past day.

As of Friday, 209,016 people were still under medical observation, while over 38.1 million tests have been conducted across the country.

--IANS

rt/

First Published: Sun, September 06 2020. 06:59 IST

