Russia-Ukraine crisis: Indian pharma exporters in wait and watch mode

-
ALSO READ
Union Budget 2022-23: Exporters call for a PLI scheme for containers
Domestic exporters may soon start shipments of mangoes to US: Official
Ukraine crisis: Indian exporters delay orders, worry over payment dues
Ukraine crisis: Russia welcomes India's 'independent position'
Amid $126-mn target, Indian pharma exporters stare at Afghan uncertainty
-
: Amid the military offensive by Russia against Ukraine, Indian pharma exporters are in wait and watch mode on dispatching fresh orders to them and some of the CIS countries, industry sources said on Thursday.
India exported over USD 181 million worth of pharmaceutical goods to Ukraine in FY 21, nearly 44 per cent growth over the previous year, while Russia contributed nearly USD 591 million last fiscal with a growth of 6.95 per cent compared to a year before, according to Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil), body under the Department of Commerce.
An official of Dr Reddy's Laboratories said they are closely monitoring the developments and ensuring the well-being of their staff in that region is the first and foremost priority.
"We have had a strong presence in the region for over three decades. Ensuring the well-being of our staff is the first and foremost priority, along with meeting patient needs and business continuity. We have been monitoring developments closely and preparing accordingly, and continue to do so," a spokesperson of the company told PTI.
A senior official of a pharma company based out of the city said they currently have orders on hand to be dispatched to some of the CIS countries following the developments between Russia and Ukraine.
"As of now there are no restrictions on pharma exports to any these countries. However, we want to wait for some time to get more clarity on how the situation will turn out. Ultimately our payments from those countries should not be affected as result of war," the official said on condition of anonymity.
When contacted, Udaya Bhaskar, Director General of Pharmexcil said the pharma body has neither received any communication from the Centre on export nor from drug makers on the state of affairs.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU