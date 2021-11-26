Israel bans entry from 7 African countries as new Covid variant emerges

-
ALSO READ
What is Delta variant of Covid and how effective are vaccines against it?
Noida Police issues traffic advisory as Delhi bans entry of goods vehicles
Three years after entry, OVL, partners relinquish Israeli oil block
India expresses concern at possible renewal of Israel, Palestine conflict
Palestinians demand release of 90 corpses withheld by Israel for years
-
Israel has announced a ban on entry of travellers from seven African countries, after a new Covid-19 variant was detected in South Africa.
Amid reports of the heavily mutated variant known as B.1.1529, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Health Minister Nitzan Horwitz on Thursday decided to list South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia and Eswatini as "red countries," Xinhua news agency reported.
"Foreigners from these countries will not be able to enter Israel," the Prime Minister's office said in a statement.
Israeli citizens who return home from trips to these countries will need to stay in a designated quarantine motel for seven days, even if they are fully vaccinated, it said.
They will be released after two negative PCR tests. Travellers who refuse to be tested will need to stay in quarantine for 12 days, according to the statement.
Scientists in South Africa said they have detected the new COVID-19 variant and are still studying its implications.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU