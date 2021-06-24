Show cause notice to liquor store in Delhi for flouting Covid-19 guidelines

-
The state excise department issued a show cause notice to a liquor store in the national capital for not maintaining social distancing norms amid COVID-19 pandemic, finding it fit to suspend the store's L-6 license with immediate effect.
L-6 licence is given to retail vendors of Indian liquor/beer and it is granted only to select undertakings of the Delhi government.
The notice was issued to the Delhi Consumer's Cooperative Wholesale Store (DCCWS), shop no 4058 at Roshanara Road, on June 22.
Deputy Commissioner (Excise) deems it fit to suspend the L-6 license of the store with immediate effect, the notice stated.
"It has come to the notice of the Excise Department that social distancing norm was not maintained at vend No. 4058 Roshanara Road, Delhi of Mis DCCWS. And whereas, the said conduct of M/s DCCWS is violative of the instruction of DDMA orders, which attracts the provisions of Section 17(c) of Delhi Excise Act 2009," it said.
M/s DCCWS is directed to appear 30-06-21 at 4 pm through an authorised representative along with written submission and requisite documents failing which appropriate action, under the Delhi Excise Act 2009 and the Delhi Excise Rules 2010, shall be initiated against the licenses without further reference, it added.
The Delhi government had directed all liquor vends in the city to deploy adequate marshals and staff to strictly ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour like maintaining social distancing and wearing masks at the shops.
"All the four Government Corporations viz. DSIIDC, DTTDC, DSCSC and DCCWS shall deploy adequate marshals at all their vends (L-6 & L-8) and private licensees (L-7, L-9 & L-10) shall deploy their staff to ensure that COVID Appropriate Behaviour viz. wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing, regular use of sanitiser, no consumption of liquor, pan, gutkha, tobacco, shall be ensured in all the liquor shops/vends/licensees," the excise department had said in an order.
All shops, including liquor stores, were allowed to operate in Delhi between 10 am to 8 pm daily during the relaxations announced in the ongoing lockdown by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on June 13.
