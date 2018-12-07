Sabarimala: SC rejects Kerala govt's plea against monitoring committee

The Friday refused to accord an urgent hearing to the government's plea challenging the High Court order to appoint a three-member monitoring committee to oversee security and other activities at the temple.

A bench headed by Chief Justice said the state government's fresh plea against the appointment of a three-member panel would be taken up in regular court.

The High Court recently appointed a three-member panel to oversee security and other arrangements at the historic hill-top shrine in following recent incidents of violence there.

The state government had earlier sought the transfer of pending petitions from the high court to the

A five-judge constitution bench headed by then Chief Justice said in a 4:1 verdict that banning the entry of women into the shrine is gender discrimination and the practice violates the rights of Hindu women.