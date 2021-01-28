SAD says farmer violence on Jan 26 a conspiracy, demands int'l inquiry

-
ALSO READ
For the Union govt the best farm policy would be to let states deal with it
'Fear of price fluctuation, distrust behind protests against farm laws'
High-powered panel's minutes reveal farm bills were never raised: Punjab FM
Akhilesh Yadav questions 'intention' behind deferring new farm laws
Union ministers start 11th round of talks with protesting farmer unions
-
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia today demanded an international inquiry into the violence in Delhi on Republic Day.
"Only an international inquiry can expose the anti-social elements that had already been named by the independent media. Central agencies cannot do this probe as they are apparently involved in sabotaging the Kisan Andolan and ensuring that farmers and 'khet mazdoor' do not get their just dues," said Majithia, former minister, while interacting with the media.
He said that the intentions of people involved in vandalism became clear the moment they took over the stage at the Singhu border and incited people to resort to violence.
"It is surprising that law enforcement agencies did not deign it fit to act against them immediately. It is even more bizarre that the same persons were given a free run to enter the Red Fort which is otherwise impossible to even approach due to heavy security deployment. The fact that the government did not even react to the developments yesterday had made it clear that the acts of violence were part of a deep-rooted conspiracy," Majithia said.
He asserted that the SAD stands with farmers and will continue to fight for the cause of the farming community which includes ensuring the repeal of three contentious agricultural laws and implementation of the Swaminathan Committee report.
"We will ensure the sacrifice of eighty martyrs who laid down their lives in the cause of the Kisan Sangharsh does not go in vain," he added.
The SAD leader also condemned the violence in Delhi on January 26 and said that it should not be used as an excuse to scuttle the farmers' genuine demands.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU