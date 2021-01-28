UP: Adityanath gives Rs 1.01 crore for Ayodhya's Ram temple construction

-
The Goraksh Peeth in Gorakhpur has donated Rs 1.01 crore for the Ram temple construction.
Champat Rai, general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust visited the Gorakhnath temple on Wednesday and received the cheque from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is also the Peethadheeshwar of Goraksh Peeth.
The amount includes Rs 51 lakh from the Devipatan temple and Rs 50 lakh from the Gorakhnath temple.
Several industrialists from Gorakhpur have also given donations amounting to around Rs 5 crore for the temple construction.
Champat Rai said that Mahant Digvijaynath of Goraksh Peeth and then Mahant Avaidyanath had played a very active role in the temple movement.--IANS
