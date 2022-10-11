Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav cremated in Saifai

-
-
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was cremated at his native Saifai village in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday afternoon.
The Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister had died aged 82 at a private hospital in Haryana's Gurugram on Monday.
His body was brought to Saifai on Monday evening. A large number of people and dignitaries turned up for his funeral in Saifai on Tuesday.
First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 16:35 IST
