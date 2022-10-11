JUST IN
News
Business Standard

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav cremated in Saifai

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was cremated at his native Saifai village in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday afternoon

Topics
Mulayam Singh Yadav | Akhilesh Yadav | Uttar Pradesh

Press Trust of India  |  Saifai 

Mulayam funeral, Mulayam singh demise
Photo: ANI

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was cremated at his native Saifai village in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday afternoon.

The Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister had died aged 82 at a private hospital in Haryana's Gurugram on Monday.

His body was brought to Saifai on Monday evening. A large number of people and dignitaries turned up for his funeral in Saifai on Tuesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Mulayam Singh Yadav

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 16:35 IST

