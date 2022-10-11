JUST IN
Partial solar eclipse on Oct 25 will be visible from most parts of India
India delivers 13th batch of medical assistance to war-torn Afghanistan
Kejriwal flags off 50 CNG buses for better connectivity with rural NCR
Haryana CM Khattar to meet Bhagwant Mann on Oct 14 over SYL canal issue
Palghar lynching case: Ready to transfer case to CBI, Maharashtra tells SC
Indians not 'sticky', highly likely to switch mobile brands and carriers
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan greets fans on 80th birthday at midnight
Congress outsourced contract of abusing me, says PM Modi in Rajkot rally
Amit Shah unveils 15ft high statue of Jayaprakash Narayan in Sitab Diara
SC issues notice to ED on Satyendar Jain's plea against Delhi HC order
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Partial solar eclipse on Oct 25 will be visible from most parts of India
Beijing's Covid rules may delay direct flights between India, China: Report
Business Standard

India a key aviation market; air travel demand to be robust, says IATA

India is a key aviation market for the Asia Pacific region as well as the rest of the world and is expected to see robust air travel demand, global airlines' grouping IATA said on Tuesday

Topics
IATA | Indian aviation market | air travel in India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Similar to 9/11, the fear of flying has also hit business travel the hardest and it is expected to return the last — and only after a revival of leisure travel.

India is a key aviation market for the Asia Pacific region as well as the rest of the world and is expected to see robust air travel demand, global airlines' grouping IATA said on Tuesday amid the country's domestic air passenger traffic inching towards pre-COVID levels.

After being significantly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian aviation sector is on the recovery path and airlines are also ramping up their staff as well as expanding routes to cater to the rising travel demand.

On October 9, the daily number of domestic air passengers touched 4 lakh, nearing the pre-COVID level and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday described the trend as a "great sign".

India's civil aviation sector is poised for phenomenal growth in terms of passengers, aircraft and airport. The country is projected to have 40 crore air travellers, including domestic and international, by 2027, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said in August.

During an online briefing on Tuesday, IATA's Regional Vice President for Asia Pacific Philip Goh said the Indian market is a "very important market and is already contributing massively to some parts of the world.

"I can see many airline companies are starting, resuming or expanding network to India. Definitely, a key market (India) for the region and the rest of the world," he said.

According to him, the Indian market is huge and the demand is expected to be quite robust as long as the economics of flying within India and out of India does not changed drastically.

"India as a market has got some unique factors like very high fuel prices because of taxes... but we do expect India to be robust in terms of demand," he added.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) represents around 290 airlines worldwide, including those from India.

On Monday, Scindia said the civil aviation sector is on the road to full recovery. "... the Indian civil aviation has not only hit the 4-lakh daily passengers mark, but also achieved the highest ever numbers since pre Covid 19 era! Way to go," he tweeted.

Along with Scindia's tweet, Modi, on Tuesday, tweeted saying, "Great sign. Our focus is to further improve connectivity across India, which is important for 'Ease of Living' and economic progress".

Meanwhile, rating agency Icra on Tuesday said the country's domestic air passenger traffic is estimated to have touched around 1.03 crore in September, higher than 1.01 crore recorded in August.

Last month's figure is about 46 per cent higher compared to the domestic passenger traffic in September 2021 but around 10 per cent lower compared to pre-COVID levels, that is September 2019, as per the rating agency.

About the overall aviation market in the Asia Pacific region, IATA's Philip Goh said the momentum is strong even though there is an impact of restrictions in China.

There are economic headwinds for airlines with tight labour market and high jet fuel prices. Also, geopolitical issues and inflation are impacting traveller confidence and demand, he noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IATA

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 15:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU