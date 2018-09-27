Sanjeev Gupta named 21st Century Icon in UK for reviving metal manufacture

Indian-origin steel tycoon Sanjeev Gupta has been awarded the title of 21st Century Icon at an awards ceremony in London in recognition of his success in building a flagship UK-based international metals, industrials, energy and financial services group.

Gupta, Executive Chairman of GFG Alliance, was named an "Icon" in the "Astute Finance and Investments" category for his "relentless pursuit of a strategy to revive metal manufacture and other heavy industry across the developed economies and his embrace of innovation in order to make industry both competitive and sustainable" by the judging panel for the held last week.

The accolade, which also highlighted Gupta's work in establishing the industry-friendly Wyelands Bank, was announced during the second annual at the Jumeirah Carlton Tower in London last Friday.



ELITE, the London Stock Exchange Group's business support and capital raising programme, had thrown its weight behind the awards ceremony aimed at recognising next-generation talent among businesses from India and around the world.

"This is a great honour for all of us in the worldwide GFG family and I'm thrilled for us to be recognised in a programme that specifically sets out to inspire future generations, said Gupta, in reference to his award, presented by Hinduja Group Co-Chairman GP Hinduja.

"I received a lot of encouragement as a young man which has definitely been the foundation of my journey. It is now important for me to try to inspire and encourage the next generation of young entrepreneurs, he said.

The awards, now in their second year, covered categories across business, the arts, sport, entertainment and technology, with other major winners including the Dedicated Stalwart Award for Hatul Shah of Sigma Pharmaceuticals plc, Generous Philanthropist Award for Sheetal Ansal of Ansal University, and the Magnificent Performing Arts Award for Zanai Bhosle, who received the award from her grandmother legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle.



Tarun Ghulati, founder, president and chief executive officer of Squared Watermelon Ltd the hosts of the awards, and Preeti Rana, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of the company, said in a statement: We are absolutely delighted that ambitious companies and individuals around the world nominate themselves to participate in the awards."



"These include many Forbes winners, Olympic Champions, highly successful inheritors and creators of wealth."The panel of judges for the awards included House of Lords peer Baroness Sandip Verma, Vice-Chairman of Financial Services at KPMG David Sayer, and former Olympic heptathlon gold-medallist Denise Lewis.

This year's nominees and finalists came from 20 countries including India, the UK, US, Russia, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Pakistan, Scotland, Jamaica, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, Dubai, Turkey, France, Belgium, Australia, Italy and Germany.