Satya Pal Malik appointed as Meghalaya Guv, Koshyari to take Goa's charge

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari will discharge the functions of the Governor of Goa in addition to his own duties

Governor appointment | Satya Pal Malik | President of India

Satya pal malik, J&K Governor
Malik was the governor of Jammu and Kashmir from August 2018 to October 2019.

The present Governor of Goa Satya Pal Malik has been appointed as the Governor for Meghalaya by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari will discharge the functions of the Governor of Goa in addition to his own duties.

Malik was the governor of Jammu and Kashmir from August 2018 to October 2019, and it was during his tenure that the decision to abrogate Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was taken in August 2019.
First Published: Tue, August 18 2020. 12:24 IST

