Satya Pal Malik appointed as Meghalaya Guv, Koshyari to take Goa's charge

-
ALSO READ
Goa guv Satya Pal Malik objects to new Raj Bhavan; govt shelves proposal
Eight shortlisted for post of RBI deputy governor; interview on July 23
Uddhav Thackeray meets governor ahead of Legislative Council election
WB governor slams Mamata Banerjee, says he has stakes in governance
Govt extends term of RBI Deputy Governor B P Kanungo by one year
-
The present Governor of Goa Satya Pal Malik has been appointed as the Governor for Meghalaya by President Ram Nath Kovind.
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari will discharge the functions of the Governor of Goa in addition to his own duties.
Malik was the governor of Jammu and Kashmir from August 2018 to October 2019, and it was during his tenure that the decision to abrogate Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was taken in August 2019.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU