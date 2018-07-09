JUST IN
Satyarup Siddhanta becomes second Indian to climb world's highest volcano

Satyarup is also set to be the first Indian to climb Mt Sidley, the highest volcano of Antarctica

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Satyarup Siddhanta
File photo of Satyarup Siddhanta. Photo: @SatyarupS 

Satyarup Siddhanta has become the second Indian mountaineer after Malli Mastan Babu to climb Mt Ojos del Salado, the highest volcano in the world.

Ojos del Salado is a stratovolcano (a volcano built up of alternate layers of lava and ash) in the Andes on the Argentina-Chile border and the highest active volcano in the world at 6,893 metres (22,615 ft).

Satyarup is also set to be the first Indian to climb Mt Sidley, the highest volcano of Antarctica, which will help him realise the dream of scaling seven summits and seven volcanic summits. 

He skied the last degree to South Pole and hoisted the Indian flag at -40 degree centigrade.

Such is his passion for climbing that Satyarup didn't think twice to leave his regular job before making his first attempt to scale the Mt Everest in 2015.

He suffered financial losses after being forced to cut short his ascent due to a massive earthquake followed by an avalanche in the base camp. But he managed to scale it in 2016.     
First Published: Mon, July 09 2018. 07:27 IST

