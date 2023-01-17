JUST IN
SC agrees to hear plea of journalist Rana Ayyub in money laundering case

The Supreme Court agreed to hear the petition of journalist Rana Ayyub challenging the summons issued to her by a special PMLA court in Ghaziabad in a money laundering case lodged against her by ED

Topics
Rana Ayyub | Supreme Court | Enforcement Directorate

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The trolls' favourite journalist

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear the petition of journalist Rana Ayyub challenging the summons issued to her by a special PMLA court in Ghaziabad in a money laundering case lodged against her by the Enforcement Directorate.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha agreed to hear the plea on January 23, after advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for Ayyub, urged the court for urgent listing.

Grover said the summons has been issued by the special court in Ghaziabad against Ayyub for January 27 and therefore the matter be listed urgently.

In her writ petition, Ayyub has sought quashing of the proceedings initiated by the ED in Ghaziabad citing lack of jurisdiction as the alleged offence of money laundering occurred in Mumbai.

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 19:59 IST

