SC allows EC to go ahead with hearing Shinde group's claim on 'real' Sena

The Tuesday allowed the to go ahead with the hearing of Chief Minister group's plea seeking recognition as the real and allocation of the party's bow-and-arrow poll symbol to it.

Justice D Y Chandrachud, heading a constitution bench, rejected the plea of the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction seeking to restrain the EC from deciding the Shinde group's claim over the original" .

We direct that there would be no stay of the proceedings before the Election Commission, the bench also comprising Justices M R Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha said. PTI PKS



