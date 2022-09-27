JUST IN
Abe was 'phenomenal', believed in India-Japan friendship, recalls PM Modi
Business Standard

SC allows EC to go ahead with hearing Shinde group's claim on 'real' Sena

SC allowed the EC to go ahead with the hearing of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde group's plea seeking recognition as the real Shiv Sena and allocation of the party's bow-and-arrow poll symbol to it

Topics
Shiv Sena | Supreme Court | Eknath Shinde

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court Tuesday allowed the Election Commission to go ahead with the hearing of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde group's plea seeking recognition as the real Shiv Sena and allocation of the party's bow-and-arrow poll symbol to it.

Justice D Y Chandrachud, heading a constitution bench, rejected the plea of the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction seeking to restrain the EC from deciding the Shinde group's claim over the original" Shiv Sena.

We direct that there would be no stay of the proceedings before the Election Commission, the bench also comprising Justices M R Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha said. PTI PKS

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 17:23 IST

