SC Bar Association president Dushyant Dave resigns with immediate effect

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president and senior lawyer, Dushyant Dave resigned from his post with immediate effect on Thursday saying he forfeited his right to continue.
Dave, in his letter written to the SCBA, stated he felt that he had forfeited his right to continue as a leader of the SCBA and so he thereby tender his resignation from the post of the president of the SCBA with immediate effect.
"Our term has already come to an end. We sincerely decided to hold a virtual election to elect a new body," Dave in his letter said.
"Now I find it may not be possible to hold them as per the schedule declared by the Election Committee due to reservations held by some of you. I understand their position and have no quarrel with it but to me, any further continuation as the President in these circumstances will be morally wrong," he said.
He also made it clear that he is putting on record his deep gratitude to each of the bar members and "contributing immensely during Covid-19, perhaps the greatest challenge to mankind we will ever see in our lifetime. You have done proud to this Institution, the SCBA", Dave said in his letter and resigned from his post.
