PM Modi pens poem in Gujarati eulogising sky, Sun on Makar Sankranti

-
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi greets citizens on Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu
UP CM Adityanath offers prayers at Gorakhnath Temple on Makar Sankranti
Construction of new Parliament building to start on Jan 15: Report
Farmers leaders prepare for 'tractor march' on Jan 7 as deadlock drags on
Narendra Modi's 70th birthday: 10 initiatives that make him popular
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
has penned a poem singing glory of the Sun on Makar Sankranti, which says "today is the day to pay respect to the one relentless mover who travels without taking any break for the welfare of all".
Modi tweeted the poem written in Gujarati, his mother tongue, after extending greetings to people on Makar Sankranti which was celebrated on Thursday.
The poem starts by glorifying the sky.
First few lines say "Aabh Ma Avsar ane Aabh Ma J Ambar, Suraj No Tap Same Aabh Ma ane Chandni Relai A J Aabh Ma (The sky gives us this occasion as it represents the entire horizon in which the Sun shines and the Moon also shines)".
The poem goes on to describe other avenues of the sky, including stars, and says "Those who have sky high dreams can achieve higher goals, while those who have low level dreams are like stones and pebbles who face a lot of problems".
The poem, among all the factors of the sky, then singles out the Sun for high praise.
It says "the Sun walks on the path of austerity, it travels relentlessly, without any break with a hope of doing good to others."
"Today is the day to offer tarpan (water) to the Sun, I bow down to the Sun," it further says.
Modi has penned many poems in Gujarati language and released a book of poems also.
Makar Sankranti is marked with enthusiasm in several parts of India. This auspicious festival illustrates Indias diversity and the vibrancy of our traditions.
"It also reaffirms the importance of respecting Mother Nature, Modi tweeted.
He greeted people in various languages on Twitter as this harvest festival is celebrated in different ways and names in the country.
Makar Sankranti marks the end of the winter solstice month and beginning of longer days.
It is known by various names in different parts of the country like Pongal, Magh Bihu and Poush Sankranti.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU