SC benches to sit an hour late from listed time as Covid-19 state worsens

Supreme Court benches would sit one hour late from their schedule time in the morning on Monday as many staffers have tested positive for coronavirus, sources said.
They said that as many staffers have got infected, the judges would hold courts through video conferencing from their residences.
The entire court premises, including courtrooms, are being sanitised, they said.
The apex court has also come out with a notification that the benches, which used to assemble at 10.30 AM, would assemble one hour late on Monday.
