SC declines to entertain petitions against caste-based census in Bihar

-
ALSO READ
4 years since 377 SC verdict, LGBTQ people still fighting for equal rights
US Congress sends bill on same-sex marriage to White House after approval
Not even one-tenth of marriages in Delhi registered in last three years
SC issues notice to Centre on pleas seeking recognition of gay marriage
Arya Samaj certificates misuse beliefs, do not prove marriage: Allahabad HC
-
The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain petitions challenging the Bihar government's decision to conduct a caste-based census.
A bench comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and Vikram Nath said the court was not inclined to entertain submissions made by the counsel, representing the petitioners. The bench orally observed, "So, this is a publicity interest litigation?"
After a brief hearing in the matter, the top court asked the counsel to move the high court and dismissed all petitions as withdrawn, and granted liberty to seek appropriate remedies in law.
The petitions sought a direction from the apex court to quash the Bihar government's notification to conduct caste-based census.
On January 11, the apex court agreed to examine a plea seeking quashing the Bihar government's decision to conduct a caste survey in the state.
The plea sought quashing of the notification issued by the deputy secretary, government of Bihar, in connection with a caste survey in the state and to refrain the authorities concerned from conducting the exercise. It added that there is no provision in the Constitution regarding caste configuration.
--IANS
ss/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 13:38 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU