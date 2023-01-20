SC declines to entertain petitions against caste-based census in Bihar

The on Friday declined to entertain petitions challenging the government's decision to conduct a caste-based census.

A bench comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and Vikram Nath said the court was not inclined to entertain submissions made by the counsel, representing the petitioners. The bench orally observed, "So, this is a publicity interest litigation?"

After a brief hearing in the matter, the top court asked the counsel to move the high court and dismissed all petitions as withdrawn, and granted liberty to seek appropriate remedies in law.

The petitions sought a direction from the apex court to quash the government's notification to conduct caste-based census.

On January 11, the apex court agreed to examine a plea seeking quashing the government's decision to conduct a survey in the state.

The plea sought quashing of the notification issued by the deputy secretary, government of Bihar, in connection with a survey in the state and to refrain the authorities concerned from conducting the exercise. It added that there is no provision in the Constitution regarding configuration.

--IANS

ss/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)