JUST IN
SC directs listing of pleas in election freebies case to three-judge bench
In a first, Supreme Court to live steam proceeding of CJI's court
Jharkhand in turmoil: What does the law say on holding an office of profit?
Jammu and Kashmir witnesses two more tremors, 11 in last four days
Jaishankar holds talks with Argentine president; discusses trade ties
Vidyanidhi scheme extended for kids of agricultural labourers: CM Bommai
Cowhide transport does not amount to contravention of UP cow act, says HC
Twitter, IRCTC representatives to appear before Parliamentary panel today
Fund allocation for railway projects in North-East rises by 254% in 8 years
Maharashtra to amend NDPS Act to make it more stringent, says Fadnavis
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
In a first, Supreme Court to live steam proceeding of CJI's court
Business Standard

SC directs listing of pleas in election freebies case to three-judge bench

The Supreme Court directed listing of pleas, which have raised the issue relating to the practice of political parties promising freebies, before a three-judge bench

Topics
Supreme Court | National political parties | Election campaign

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court rules that Benami law cannot be applied retrospectively, says Supreme Court.
Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court on Friday directed listing of pleas, which have raised the issue relating to the practice of political parties promising freebies, before a three-judge bench.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said it was argued before it that the 2013 judgement delivered by a two-judge bench of the apex court in the matter of S Subramaniam Balaji vs The Government of Tamil Nadu and others required reconsideration.

"Looking into the complexities of the issues involved and the prayer to overrule the judgement rendered by a two-judge bench of this court in Subramaniam Balaji, we direct listing of the set of petitions before a three-judge bench after obtaining the orders from the Chief Justice of India," the bench said.

The top court said these pleas would be listed after four weeks.

In the 2013 judgement, the apex court had noted that after examining and considering the parameters laid in section 123 of the Representation of People Act, it arrived at a conclusion that the promises in the election manifesto cannot be read into section 123 for declaring it to be a corrupt practice.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Fri, August 26 2022. 11:47 IST

`
.