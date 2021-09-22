SC dismisses pleas of Chhattisgarh in toolkit case against Raman Singh

-
ALSO READ
Kohli to step down as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain after IPL 2021
Virat Kohli to step down as India's T20I captain after ICC T20 World Cup
Covid: Congress wants to tarnish the image of India, PM Modi, says BJP
Why is BJP reluctant to sanction a caste census, counting the OBCs?
India's 200 million 'aliens'
-
The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain two separate appeals of the Chhattisgarh government against orders of the high court granting a stay on investigation in an FIR registered against senior BJP leader and former chief minister Raman Singh and the party's spokesperson Sambit Patra for their tweets in connection with the alleged fake toolkit case.
Let the Chhattisgarh High Court decide the case, a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said.
The bench, also comprising justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, said that the present cases cannot be granted separate treatment as there are many cases pertaining to the toolkit issue that are pending in various high courts.
Don't waste your energy here. We are not inclined to entertain the special leave petitions. We dismiss the SLPs, the bench said when senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for the state, wanted to refer to records of the case.
The apex court requested the Chhattisgarh HC to decide expeditiously the pleas related to the fake toolkit case, saying the matters be decided without being influenced by earlier observations.
The Chhattisgarh High Court on June 11 passed two separate orders and granted interim reliefs in the same FIR lodged against Singh and Patra while noting that averments in the FIR reflected that by the tweets, Congressmen are aggravated which clearly indicates that no public peace or tranquillity is being adversely affected and it is purely political rivalry between two political parties.
On May 19, an FIR was lodged based on the complaint of Akash Sharma, the president of the National Students' Union of India's (NSUI) Chhattisgarh unit, with the allegation that Singh, Patra and others had circulated fabricated content on social media platforms using a fake letterhead of the Congress by projecting it as a toolkit developed by the party.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU