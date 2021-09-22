Earthquake of 3.9 magnitude strikes Andaman and Nicobar Island

An of magnitude 3.9 on the richter scale struck near Portblair in Andaman and Nicobar Island on Tuesday night, as per the Center for Seismology (NCS).

The tremors were felt around 11:45 pm at the depth of 10 kilometres.

" of Magnitude: 3.9, Occurred on 21-09-2021, 23:44:57 IST, Lat: 9.99 & Long: 93.54, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 202km SSE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island," said the NCS in a tweet.

are prone to frequent earthquakes.

Earlier on September 11, an of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale jolted the islands.

