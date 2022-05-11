SC extends stay on non-bailable warrant against Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari

-
The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended the stay on the non-bailable warrant issued by the Allahabad High Court against Noida Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and IAS officer Ritu Maheshwari till Friday (May 13) in connection with contempt proceedings against her.
A bench of Justice S Abdul Nazeer and Krishna Murari adjourned the matter for Friday and asked to list the matter before "any appropriate bench" after getting direction from the Chief Justice of India.
The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, had stayed the non-bailable warrant against Maheshwari.
A bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana stayed the Allahabad High Court order which issued a non-bailable warrant against Ritu Maheshwari, Chief Executive Officer, New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA), Gautam Budh Nagar and listed the matter for Wednesday.
Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi mentioned that Maheshwari's plea seeking a stay on the non-bailable warrant is a gross case where a "pass-over was sought" and the HC said that it was gross contempt and issued the order asking her to appear in custody.
On May 5, Allahabad HC issued a non-bailable warrant against Ritu Maheshwari and directed that she should be brought into police custody before the court on May 13, the next date that Allahabad HC fixed for hearing.
Allahabad HC order came after Maheshwari failed to appear before it in connection with contempt proceedings against her.
Maheshwari did not appear before the court when the matter was taken up, which led her counsel to request the court not to take up the matter till she reached the court as her flight was delayed.
"This court finds that such conduct of CEO, NOIDA amounts to deliberate and willful disrespect to the court, as the Officer of the rank of Chief Executive Officer of a Corporation expected the court to take up the matter at her mercy, therefore, this court finds it to be a fit case where non-bailable warrant be issued against the CEO, NOIDA," the HC had said.
