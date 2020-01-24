SC may hear plea against imposition of National Security Act on Friday

The is likely to hear on Friday a fresh plea challenging the imposition of the Security Act (NSA), which allows police to detain persons without trial for a period of 12 months, in the capital and a few other states.

The plea has been filed by advocate M.L. Sharma and it is expected to come up for hearing before a bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Indira Banerjee.

Sharma has challenged the imposition of the NSA, terming it as a tool to contain protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the Population Register (NPR) and the Register of Citizens (NRIC).

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on January 10 notified the extension of detaining powers to Delhi Police under the for a three-month period beginning from January 19.

"The cause of actions arose on January 10, when respondents (states) imposed Act for next three months with effect from January 19 in Delhi as well as in Andhra Pradesh by the state government to arrest and detain," the plea said.

The plea contended the notification, allowing police to invoke to detain persons, as "unconstitutional" and violative of fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution, and sought its quashing. He has also made the Ministry of Home Affairs and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Manipur parties to the plea.

The plea also sought a compensation of Rs 50,00,000 each to those who have been detained under the NSA.