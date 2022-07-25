SC recommends 35 names to Centre for appointment as judges in 6 HCs

-
ALSO READ
Consumer court vacancies: Supreme Court imposes fine on state govts
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches drive to fill over 26,000 vacancies
Supreme Court collegium recommends transfer of six high court judges
CAT vacancies: The entire tribunal has collapsed, says Supreme Court
SC collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi HC judges
-
In a significant step to fill vacancies in the higher judiciary, the Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana on Monday approved and recommended to the Centre the proposal for the elevation of 20 advocates and 15 judicial officers as judges in six high courts.
The Collegium, which also comprises Justices Uday Umesh Lalit and A M Khanwilkar, approved the proposal for the elevation of a maximum of 13 advocates as judges in the Punjab and Haryana High Court followed by the elevation of six advocates for the Telangana High Court.
The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on July 25 has approved the proposal for elevation of the following (13) advocates as Judges in the Punjab and Haryana High Court and they are Nidhi Gupta, Sanjay Vashisth, Tribhuvan Dahiya, Namit Kumar, Harkesh Manuja, Aman Chaudhary, Naresh Singh, Harsh Bunger, Jagmohan Bansal, Deepak Manchanda, Alok Jain, Harpreet Singh Brar, and Kuldeep Tiwari.
Names of six lawyers for the judgeship in the Telangana High Court were also recommended by the collegium and they are Enugula Venkata Venugopal, Nagesh Bheemapaka, Pulla Karthik @ P. Elamadhar, Kaja Sarath @ K. Sharath, Jaggannagari Sreenivasa Rao @ J. Srinivas Rao, and Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao, the resolutions of the collegium, uploaded on the apex court website, said.
Woman lawyer Suman Pattanayak was also recommended as a judge of the Orissa High Court by the collegiums on July 25, a statement said.
Out of 15 judicial officers, nine names were recommended to the Centre for the judgeship in the Calcutta High Court and they are Biswaroop Chowdhury, Partha Sarathi Sen, Prasenjit Biswas, Uday Kumar, Ajay Kumar Gupta, Supratim Bhattacharya, Partha Sarathi Chatterjee, Apurba Sinha Ray, and Md Shabbar Rashidi.
Two women judicial officers -- Susmita Phukan Khaund and Mitali Thakuria - have been recommended for the judgeship in the Gauhati HC by the collegium.
The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 25th July 2022 has approved the proposal for elevation of the following Judicial Officers as Judges in the Orissa High Court: Gourishankar Satapathy, and Chitta Ranjan Dash, one of the seven collegium resolutions said.
The collegium also recommended the names of two judicial officers, Sushil Kukreja and Virender Singh, as Himachal Pradesh High court judges, the resolution said.
Recently on July 20, the CJI-led collegium approved the proposal for the elevation of 21 Judicial Officers as Judges in the different High Courts.
The three-member Collegium, which takes decisions concerning the high court judges, decided in a meeting and the resolution was uploaded on the apex court website on Monday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU