SC collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi HC judges

The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana has recommended to the Centre the names of six judicial officers for appointment as judges of the Delhi High Court.
The collegium, which also comprised senior most judges Justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar, held deliberations on Fenruary 1 and recommended the names of Poonam A Bamba, Neena Bansal Krishna, Dinesh Kumar Sharma, Anoop Kumar Mendiratta, Swarana Kanta Sharma and Sudhir Kumar Jain.
The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 1 st February, 2022 has approved the proposal for elevation of the following Judicial Officers as Judges in the Delhi High Court, a statement said.
There are three women judicial officers whose names have been recommended for judgeship of the Delhi High Court which is functioning with 30 judges as against the sanctioned strength of 60 judges.
