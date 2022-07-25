Pune auto fares to increase by Rs 2 from Aug 1 due to rising CNG prices

-
ALSO READ
Govt, airlines start discussions to remove cap on passenger fares
Autorickshaw outpaced Mercedes car: Maha CM Shinde's dig at Uddhav
UP: Autorickshaw carrying 26 passengers stuns cops, vehicle seized
LDF govt to hike bus, auto, taxi fares; private bus owners unhappy
Uber rides to cost more, company hikes fares by 15% in Mumbai
-
The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) on Monday announced a hike in autorickshaw fares by Rs 2 from August 1 in Maharashtra's Pune district.
Autorickshaws will charge Rs 23 for the first 1.5 km instead of Rs 21, and Rs 15 for every subsequent kilometer instead of the prevailing rate of Rs 14, an RTA official said.
The new fare hike will be applicable in Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation limits and Baramati, he said.
The RTA, headed by the district collector, revised the fare chart for the three jurisdictions in a meeting held on Monday, the official said.
The fare hike comes just nine months after the previous revision in October last year.
"The decision to increase the fare was taken based on the recommendations of the Khatua committee report, and the demands of hike due to the rise of CNG prices was also taken into consideration," Pune Regional Transport Officer Ajit Shinde said.
It is mandatory for all autorickshaw drivers to recalibrate metres in their vehicles, he said.
Meanwhile, the autorickshaw union demanded an increase in its tariff from the state transport department.
One of the autorickshaw drivers on the condition of anonymity said, "Majority of autorickshaws in Pune city run on CNG because it is more affordable than petrol, but with the rising prices here, we were facing a huge loss. The price hike from August 1 will ease the burden.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU