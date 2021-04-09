SC refuses to entertain plea for probe into alleged attack on Mamata

-
ALSO READ
Assembly Elections LIVE: 77% voting in West Bengal; 71% in Tamil Nadu
West Bengal polls: Mamata files nomination from Nandigram assembly seat
West Bengal polls: 'Amit Shah hatching conspiracy to kill me,' says Mamata
West Bengal polls: EC notice to Mamata for 'communal' appeal at poll rally
Day not far when country will be named after Narendra Modi: Mamata
-
The Supreme Court Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking direction for investigation by an independent probe agency like the CBI into the March 10 incident where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had sustained leg injury after an alleged attack on her in Nandigram.
You go to the Calcutta High Court, a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde told the counsel appearing for the petitioners.
The bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, allowed the petitioners' lawyer to withdraw the plea with liberty to approach the high court.
On March 10, Banerjee had alleged that she was attacked by "four-five men" in Nandigram, injuring her left leg, hours after she filed nomination from the seat where the BJP has pitted her protege-turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikari in the Assembly election.
The plea, filed in the apex court by petitioners Shubham Awasthi and two others, had claimed that the alleged attack on a Constitutional functionary should be investigated by an independent agency like the CBI and the probe findings should be made public to strengthen the voters confidence.
It had sought directions to the concerned authorities to have guidelines to handle such incidents in future and for creation of a temporary body with extensive powers to look into poll violence and punish the perpetrators.
The plea had also sought a direction for enhanced punishment for poll violence.
Such an attack on a Constitutional functionary violates the idea of a free and fair elections and has given free reign to political parties to influence voters, the plea, filed through advocate Vivek Narayan Sharma, had said.
It had claimed that since the alleged attack, the atmosphere in West Bengal has been filled with allegations and counter allegations by different political parties.
Poll violence is an anathema to the idea of free and fair elections and they need to be investigated in order to...achieve the goals which guide the functioning of a democracy, it had said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU